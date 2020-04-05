Tell it like it is, mama. Seasoned mother Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram Stories to share her perspective on motherhood in quarantine amid coronavirus concerns in Los Angeles on April 4. Plus, the dancer, 39, gave us a beautiful fresh-faced selfie to go along with her insight.

“Milk stains,” the Step Up star began her list on the sweet makeup-free photo. “Who knows what this hair is doing. PJ’s still on at noon. Maaaaybe [sic] I’ll go for a walk? Or … eat a cookie and soak up my baby outside in the sun.”

It’s no surprise to see the brunette beauty suggest a lazy day in the sun with her newborn son, Callum Kazee. In fact, she was spotted going for a walk with the infant on April 3, making sure to keep the baby covered amid social distancing measures in California.

Plus, baby Callum isn’t the only kiddo in Jenna’s self-isolation crew. Everly Tatum, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, has made appearances on the actress’ Instagram while quarantining with her mama and Steve Kazee, Jenna’s fiancé.

An insider told Life & Style exclusively how thrilled the little girl is about her younger sibling just after his birth in March.

“Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” the source gushed. They even revealed a sweet moment between Evie and the baby from moments after his birth. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead,” they dished. “Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.”

The tiny tot seems to be bonding with everyone in the fam, especially his dad. In fact, the 44-year-old took to his Instagram Stories hours after Jenna’s motherhood selfie to share some snaps of himself and his son watching Wrestlemania. Too cute!

“This is a new beginning for Jenna, Steve and Everly,” the insider told LS when Callum was born. “They were a tight family unit before, but Callum just ties them all a little closer together.” And now with quarantine, they’re about to be the most bonded celeb family out there.