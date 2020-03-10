You go, mama! Jenna Dewan shared a snapshot of a tender moment breast-feeding her and fiancé Steve Kazee‘s newborn son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, just hours after announcing the baby’s birth on Tuesday, March 10.

“So. Happy.” the Flirty Dancing host captioned the sweet pic, which showed her precious baby boy — who was born just 4 days earlier on March 6 — nursing while wearing the most adorable little sloth onesie. The second-time new mama is absolutely glowing in the makeup-free postpartum shot.

Instagram

Earlier in the day, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to announce the happy news. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️,” she wrote. “Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️.” For his part, her 44-year-old beau wrote, “In an instant, our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to Earth, star child.”

It’s really no surprise the actress is choosing to breast-feed her second child. One day before giving birth, she revealed that some of the many items packed in her hospital bag were a nursing pillow, nursing bras and nursing nightgowns, so it was obviously important to her to get Callum nursing right away.

Jenna gushed about the benefits of breast-feeding your baby in 2014, nine months after welcoming her first child, Everly Tatum, with then-husband Channing Tatum. “I’m still breast-feeding,” she told Us Weekly at the time.”It’s kind of the most amazing thing in the world because you’re giving your baby so much nutrition, but you burn so many extra calories a day!”

Jenna and Steve first announced the exciting news that they were expecting in September 2019. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple said in a joint statement at the time. Days later, Jenna opened up more about the exciting new development with a sweet photo of her belly and daughter Everly on Instagram. “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕,” she wrote. “[Steve,] you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together! Thank you guys for all the love!!” It looks like that love only keeps growing!