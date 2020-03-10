Congratulations, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee! The engaged couple welcomed their first child together on Friday, March 6. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Jenna, 39, captioned a black-and-white photo with her newborn on Tuesday, March 10. “Welcome to the world, you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.”

In September 2019, Steve, 44, took to Instagram to share the joyous news that they were expecting. “I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with,” the former Shameless actor gushed at the time.

Courtesy of Steve Kazee/Instagram

The Tony Award winner went on to praise Jenna for radiating “love, warmth and kindness,” as well as being the very best mother to her daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. “Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it,” Steve wrote. “I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”

Of course, throughout Jenna’s pregnancy, the Step Up alum shared several sweet anecdotes about how quickly Everly, 6, embraced her new role. “She asked me if the baby cried [at] night, could [she] get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song?” Jenna recalled to Life & Style and other reporters in January. “And I was like, ‘That is so sweet.’ So, she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited. She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.”

Now that little Michael has finally arrived, we have no doubt Everly will continue to take it seriously! We look forward to watching them grow up together.

