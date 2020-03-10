Ooh, la la! Shortly after Jenna Dewan announced she and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed their first child together, the proud parents had a pretty ~flirty exchange~ on Instagram. “Who’s the daddy?” the 44-year-old commented on Jenna’s announcement post. “Some hot DILF,” she replied. Get it, girl!

Clearly, they’re in the best moods and it’s all thanks to their son. The power couple shared the exciting news on Tuesday, March 10 — four days after their bundle of joy arrived. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the 39-year-old wrote on IG. “Welcome to the world, you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

While Callum is Steve’s first child, Jenna already shares daughter Everly Tatum with ex-husband Channing Tatum . Naturally, Steve couldn’t be happier that their blended family has grown. Now all that awaits them is the wedding! “Steve is so excited to marry Jenna and have the baby,” a source exclusively shared with Life & Style in February.

He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold , Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet,” the insider added. Another person who is just as excited is Everly.

The 6-year-old helped her mom out any way she could during the pregnancy . “She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time.’ It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song,” Jenna recalled to Life & Style and other outlets in January.

“And I was like, ‘That is so sweet.’ So she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited,” the Step Up alum continued at the time. “She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.”

We can’t wait to see her bond with her little bro!

