It’s a match made in heaven! Steve Kazee is all about his fiancée, Jenna Dewan. “Steve is so excited to marry Jenna and have the baby,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

The 44-year-old isn’t the only who feels that way. The power couple, who announced their engagement on Tuesday, February 18, have had great chemistry since day one, according to Jenna, 39. “You just know if you have it,” she divulged to Entertainment Tonight in December 2019. “It’s the sparks that fly, and it just works really well. I am in a really great place and totally in love. It’s nice.”

Need more proof these two are head over heels for each other? Well, for starters they constantly gush about each other on social media. When Jenna’s new TV show, Flirty Dancing, premiered in December 2019, the Tony award-winning artist gave her a sweet shout-out on Instagram.

“Disclaimer: I’m aware this is basically an @jennadewan fan account now,” he wrote at the time. “There is a reason for that. That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carves her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to.”

He continued, “From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon-to-be child, to her lead role as a partner in my life, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me. So yes … I’m proud. Incredibly.”

This is one of the many reasons Jenna and Steve are relationship goals!