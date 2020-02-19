Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s Relationship Timeline Proves He’s Really ~Stepped Up!~
First comes love, then comes … baby! Pregnant Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, make one adorable couple, but it wasn’t that long ago the Step Up alum was married to Channing Tatum. So, how did she meet her hunky new man? And when did they officially start dating? Keep scrolling for details on their whirlwind romance.
1 of 20
2 of 20
3 of 20
4 of 20
5 of 20
6 of 20
7 of 20
8 of 20
9 of 20
10 of 20
11 of 20
12 of 20
13 of 20
14 of 20
15 of 20
16 of 20
17 of 20
18 of 20
19 of 20
20 of 20