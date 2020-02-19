May 2018

Jenna gave an interview to Harper’s Bazaar, where she talked about being single and how she adjusted to her new life. “The moves I’m making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough. I was always very happy being a wife,” she said, adding that other questions remained like, “‘Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?’ Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally … so I really wanted to expand my life and myself. And that was my journey, no one else’s.”

“I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life. And I have no attachments to how that’s going to look, or what that’s going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful.”