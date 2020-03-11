Too precious! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcomed their first child together on Friday, March 6, and since they announced the birth of their son, Callum, on Tuesday, March 10, they’ve been sharing the cutest photos of the newborn.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the mom of two captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo with her bundle of joy. “Welcome to the world, you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.”

Callum is Steve’s first child; Jenna shares a daughter named Everly with her ex Channing Tatum. Now that their little guy finally arrived, the blended family couldn’t be more complete. After all, this is what Steve has been raving about, in addition to his engagement to Jenna.

Courtesy of Steve Kazee/Instagram

“Steve is so excited to marry Jenna and have the baby,” an insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style in February. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

Though it hasn’t been long, Everly is already adjusting well to being a big sis. “Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” another source exclusively revealed to Life & Style about the siblings’ dynamic. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead. Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.”

It turns out, the 6-year-old has been prepping for the role of a lifetime by helping Jenna out. “She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,'” Jenna shared with Life & Style and other reporters in January. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song.” What a great big sis!

Keep scrolling to see Callum’s cutest photos so far.