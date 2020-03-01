Big sister celebration! Pregnant Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from an adorable party thrown in honor of her daughter and soon-to-be big sister, Everly. Needless to say, we can’t get enough of the indoor tent theme the 39-year-old set up for her little girl and a few friends.

“Little big sis party,” Jenna captioned a Boomerang video of a set of “Big Sis” balloons for the event, adding a clapping emoji. She also showed off the adorable tent set-up. “@wondertentparties This is adorable!” she wrote over her pic. Plus, she even shared a snap of her puppy getting in on the action. “Someone found her spot,” she captioned the photo of her dog sitting on one of the little beds under a tent, adding a crying laughing emoji.

It’s super sweet to see the Step Up star dote on her daughter — whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum — as she prepares to welcome baby No. 2, her first with fiancé Steve Kazee. In fact, the brunette beauty recently told Life & Style and other reporters that Evie, 6, is totally ready for her new role as big sis. “She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,’” Jenna revealed in January.

“It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song,” she continued. “And I was like, that is so sweet. So she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited. She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.”

It’s clear that the doting daughter is really dedicated to making sure her mama’s pregnancy goes well. “She’s really protective,” Jenna told Entertainment Tonight back in December. “It’s been cute. She’s worried about what I’m eating, making sure it’s healthy. When I say, ‘Mommy needs to sit down and take a break,’ she totally gets it. She hugs and cuddles the belly.”

We’ve gotta say … Evie definitely deserves this sweet party. Scroll through the gallery to see photos from Jenna and Everly’s big sister bash!