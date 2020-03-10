Cuteness overload. Jenna Dewan’s daughter, Everly, is already obsessed with her precious new sibling, Callum, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. The Step Up actress and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, welcomed their first child together on March 6, and now they are adjusting to their new family dynamic with a bouncing baby boy.

“Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” the source says, before revealing the sweet moment they shared after the newborn’s arrival. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead. Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.”

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram

The World of Dance alum, 39, and her beau, 44, are celebrating this magical chapter in their lives and they still have so much to look forward to. “This is a new beginning for Jenna, Steve and Everly,” the insider adds. “They were a tight family unit before, but Callum just ties them all a little closer together.”

In September 2019, the former Shameless actor took to Instagram to reveal his excitement about their bundle of joy.

“I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with,” the star wrote at the time.

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/ Instagram

Steve also discussed how close he has become with Jenna’s 6-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. “I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her, and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child, and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger,” he wrote.

In February 2020, the couple announced their engagement and shared how thrilled they are to head to the altar. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too,” another source told Life & Style. “He supports Jenna and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

We can’t wait to see them say “I do!”