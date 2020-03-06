The best mama around! Pregnant Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram Story to share a darling photo of herself and daughter Everly Tatum snuggling in bed. “My sweet, fierce, funny, creative, beautiful angel,” the Soundtrack actress, 39, captioned the snapshot.

With Jenna’s due date quickly approaching, it’s likely that the Step Up alum is savoring her last few weeks alone with Evie. However, the adorable 6-year-old is more than ready to be a big sister. “She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,’” Jenna told Life & Style and other reporters in January. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night if she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song.”

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Of course, the Witches of East End star, who shares Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, was elated to hear that her firstborn is embracing change. “And I was like, ‘That is so sweet.’ So, she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited,” Jenna continued. “She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.”

On top of Everly’s excitement, Jenna’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, is over the moon. The newly engaged pair announced in September 2019 that they’re expecting their first child together, and the Shameless actor, 44, had some seriously heartfelt words at the time.“I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with,” Steve began at the time.

Courtesy of Steve Kazee/Instagram

“The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility and a desire to learn from the ups and downs,” the Tony Award winner continued.

Steve concluded by giving Jenna’s little girl a shout-out. “Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it,” the Kentucky native gushed. We are so excited to watch Jenna and Steve raise the most beautiful blended family ever!

