Getting ready! Jenna Dewan took to Instagram on Thursday, March 4, to reveal she is prepping for baby No. 2‘s arrival by packing a hospital bag.

“Here we go, getting [my] hospital bag ready, guys,” the 39-year-old said in the clip. “See, I got a nursing pillow. I love this splint. This really helps bring the abs together after baby. Some nursing bras, nursing nightgowns, here’s a robe, some comfy clothes. I am funny and like to bring a salt lamp and an oil diffuser.”

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan / Instagram

Jenna then asked fans for suggestions on what to pack, and when one person wrote, “Everything, just everything,” the Step Up alum made sure to let her fiancé Steve Kazee know it is indeed super common to be overly prepared. “This made me laugh. See, @stevekazee? I’m not the only one,” she shared on her Insta story.

Though Jenna is already mom to 6-year-old Everly Tatum, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum, this will be her first child with Steve. The couple, who got engaged in February, couldn’t be more over the moon.

“Steve is so excited to marry Jenna and have the baby,” an insider exclusively shared with Life & Style at the time. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

Speaking of Evie, just like her mama, she’s doing everything she can to get ready to properly welcome her baby sibling into the family.

“It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song,” Jenna shared with Life & Style and other reporters in January. “And I was like, that is so sweet. So she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited. She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.”

How adorable!