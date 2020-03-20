Daddy duty to the max! Step Up alum Jenna Dewan shared the sweetest photo of her fiancé, Steve Kazee, hanging out with their newborn son, Callum Kazee, on March 20 — but it seemed like their sweet baby boy wasn’t the only one longing for the new father’s affections.

“When you give the best love, everyone wants in on it,” the 39-year-old captioned the photo of father and son surrounded by their two dogs. She even included a crying-laughing emoji. “@stevekazee you are everything,” she concluded, adding two red heart emojis to hammer home her point.

Naturally, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the pic — but it seems as though most folks felt the puppies had their eyes on someone else, not the 44-year-old daddy. “They also want to check on their little brother!” a follower happily pointed out. “So cute. Dogs are better than people,” one user wrote. Another fan gushed, “Guard dog duty! Love it!”

It’s no surprise to see this proud mama documenting all of her experiences in motherhood on the ‘gram. In fact, she shared a self-isolating selfie that hinted at her parenting skills on March 17. “Quarantine chic [every day],” Jenna captioned the selfie while wearing a shirt that read, “Damn, you’re a good mother!”

Just like you’d expect, the Broadway actor pulled through in the comments to corroborate with the details on her T-shirt. “Shirt don’t lie!” Steve wrote, adding a red heart emoji to his reply.

We love seeing this engaged couple showing off how smitten they are with one another. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively about how much he loves his new life with his fiancée and the daughter she shares with ex Channing Tatum, Everly.

“Steve is so excited to marry Jenna,” the source gushed over the couple in February. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”