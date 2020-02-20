She’s glowing! Jenna Dewan flaunted her massive diamond ring from fiancé Steve Kazee on February 19, just one day after the couple announced their engagement. The pregnant actress was all smiles in a comfy striped dress, sneakers, a stylish trench coat and sunglasses. We may be the ones who need eye protection, though, because her new bling was sparkling bright in the sun.

The broadway stud, 44, did very well picking out the ring for Jenna, 39. Her dazzler appears to be an “oval brilliant-cut diamond set in a yellow gold classic solitaire band,” Raphi Mahgereft, Allurez CEO and ring expert, exclusively tells Life & Style. Their love ~don’t cost a thing~ but her honking “four to five-carat” diamond certainly does. “The approximate value would be between $60,000 to $85,000 depending on the characteristics of the diamond,” adds the expert.

The gorgeous ring definitely fits the Soundtrack star’s personality to a T. “It is believed the oval shape means you have a creative, daring, individualist spirit,” Mahgereft gushes. “The simplicity of the new ring speaks volumes.”

Elizabeth Messina

Although Jenna “knew” a proposal was coming, an insider previously told Life & Style exclusively, it’s obvious the two are excited about this next chapter. “A lifetime to love and grow with you … you have my heart,” Jenna wrote to announce their engagement news on Instagram. Steve was equally smitten and penned a poem to his future bride. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” he began. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Their romance has been a whirlwind, but they’re going to take their time walking down the aisle. “She and Steve make a great couple and plan to be together forever, so they’re not in a rush,” the insider added. “The wedding will be after the baby is born. Right now they’re just concentrating on … daughter Everly, and the precious cargo she’s carrying.” Jenna also shares her 6-year-old daughter with ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

The soon-to-be husband and wife recently moved into their dream California home. They enlisted the help of interior stylist Erin Fetherston and furniture retailer AllModern to create their “warm, calm and chic” space ahead of the baby. “Clean comfort is key: a great couch to lay on with the kiddos, as well as comfortable chairs that are also easy to clean,” Jenna explained to AllModern. “Also, round edges on coffee tables help!”

Jenna and Steve are seriously the cutest. Keep scrolling for photos of the brunette beauty flaunting that gorgeous ring!