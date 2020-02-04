California dreaming! Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee recently moved into a gorgeous home in Los Angeles. The A-list pair, who are expecting their first child together, enlisted the help of interior stylist Erin Fetherston and furniture retailer AllModern to turn their humble abode into a west coast oasis perfect for raising a family.

In fact, the Soundtrack actress, 39, says her daughter, Everly Tatum, whom she shares with actor Channing Tatum, and baby No. 2 played a large part in the design process. “Clean comfort is key: a great couch to lay on with the kiddos, as well as comfortable chairs that are also easy to clean,” Jenna explains to AllModern. “Also, round edges on coffee tables help!”

As for how the Step Up alum describes her house? “Warm, calm and chic,” expresses Jenna, who adds that her favorite way to spend time at home is “cuddling with family and sharing in good conversations!”

Of course, moving in with a significant other can result in a lot of hurt feelings. After all, even people who love each other can disagree on decor! However, Jenna and Steve, 44, were totally in sync. “Steve likes a more minimalistic look and has amazing taste,” the Gracefully You author reveals. “I tend to go more feminine and mystical in my tastes, but we easily found a happy medium.”

Jenna’s decision to partner with AllModern came pretty easily. “I love how they combine comfort and clean modern lines all together!” she gushes. “The colors and texture options are divine.” You can say that again!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jenna and Steve’s home, as well as get more details information on which AllModern pieces they have.