How romantic! Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, February 19, to share the emotional moment her fiancé, Steve Kazee got down on one knee to propose.

“This moment,” the 39-year-old wrote on the sweet photo, in which she she held her hands up in disbelief. The couple announced their engagement the day before by each posting the same photo of themselves kissing along with different but equally heartwarming captions. “A lifetime to love and grow with you … You have my heart,” Jenna captioned the snap, in which she showed off the stunning ring. “When you wake in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” the Broadway star, 44, wrote on his post. “When you wake in the morning, I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.” Aw!

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/ Instagram

Their engagement couldn’t come at a better time, especially because Jenna and Steve are expecting their first child together. Jenna already shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, and the 6-year-old is ecstatic to become a big sister. “She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,’” Jenna recently divulged to Life & Style and other outlets regarding her mini-me.

Elizabeth Messina

The Step Up alum continued, “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song. And I was like, that is so sweet. So she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited. She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.”

Naturally, Jenna and Steve are just as excited for their bundle of joy. This will be the Tony award-winning actor’s first time becoming a parent, but thanks to Everly, he’s bound to be a pro. “Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it,” Steve shared on Instagram in September 2019. “I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”

We can’t wait for the wedding and baby to arrive!