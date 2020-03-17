Another day, another reason to envy Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s perfect relationship! The Step Up alum, 39, and former Shameless actor, 44, had the sweetest exchange on Instagram following the birth of their first child together, a son named Callum.

“Quarantine chic [every day],” Jenna captioned a selfie on Tuesday, March 17, while wearing a shirt that read, “Damn, you’re a good mother!” (Of course, the proud parents are practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.) “Shirt don’t lie!” Steve commented, along with a red heart emoji.

Of course, we aren’t surprised to see the Tony Award winner praise his ladylove online. After all, Steve is totally head over heels for Jenna — and her firstborn daughter, Everly Tatum, for that matter. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie, too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

Unsurprisingly, Steve wasn’t the only one hyping up the Soundtrack star. In fact, many of Jenna’s fans couldn’t get over how amazing she looks … sweatpants, messy hair and all! “You do not look like you just had a baby. Wow!” one user gushed. “Already back to tiny … doesn’t even look like you just had a baby!” added another.

“Beautiful! You’ve got that new mama glow,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “How did you just have a baby?! Unreal.” As fabulous as Jenna looks, her main focus right now is her family. The Gracefully You author is especially focused on cultivating a bond between Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum, and newborn Callum.

“Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” a separate source told Life & Style.

How sweet! We cannot wait for more precious moments from this happy, blended family.

