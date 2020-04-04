A little fresh air does the body good! Proud mama Jenna Dewan was spotted out for a walk with her newborn son, Callum Kazee, in Los Angeles on April 3. Despite social distancing measures in California to combat coronavirus, the 39-year-old clearly needed to stretch her legs.

In the photos, the brunette beauty could be seen walking around in a black and white tie-dye sweatsuit and sneakers with her and fiancé Steve Kazee‘s son in a harness against her chest. Plus, the smart mom took precautions by covering her baby in a patterned blanket.

Jenna and her Broadway actor beau, 44, revealed they were expecting their first child together in September 2019, but their fairytale life didn’t start there. In fact, the dynamic duo has been head over heels for one another since they started dating in October 2018.

“Disclaimer: I’m aware this is basically an @jennadewan fan account now,” Steve wrote about Jenna on Instagram in December 2019. “There is a reason for that. That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carved her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to.”

The twosome got engaged in February — a few months after finding out they were pregnant — so it’s been a bit of whirlwind when it comes to creating the perfect home life together. But it’s extremely clear the dancer and the singer wouldn’t have things any other way.

“Steve is so excited to marry Jenna,” an insider gushed to Life & Style exclusively just days after the duo announced their engagement. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

We really can’t get enough of this sweet fam — and we’re happy to see some of them getting sunshine. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Jenna and baby Callum on a walk amid social distancing in Los Angeles!