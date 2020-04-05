She’s still got it, y’all! Retired wrestling pro Nikki Bella shared the cutest video of herself dancing with her baby belly on full display on April 4 — and the best part? The pregnant brunette beauty, 36, rocked her former signature wrestling uniform to celebrate Wrestlemania in the clip.

“Happy #wrestlemania, WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day!” she gushed, adding kiss mark and arm muscle emojis. “Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show! Becky and Shayna just kicked so much booty! Congrats Becky!!”

Needless to say, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the adorable throwback with a twist. “Looking good momma!!!” one user gushed, while another raved, “So freaking happy for her, that’s all she wanted!” A third follower remarked that she and her twin sis Brie Bella “need to do it together!” You know that would be cool. Plus, Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley even shared her thoughts. “Love this!!!” she wrote.

Nikki and her sister, also 36, got signed by WWE in 2007. They quickly rose to fame as the Bella Twins, a pair of fiery sisters who had skills in the ring. They spent two years on the independent wrestling circuit in 2012 and 2013 before heading back to the WWE in 2014 — this time with a reality show in tow, Total Divas. The series followed several noteworthy wrestling babes.

The San Diego natives continued to snag championship belts and make waves in the contact sport before announcing their retirements in March 2019. Subsequently, it was announced in February that the twins would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame … so it seems like their legacies will certainly make an impact for future generations.

That being said, the babes clearly still miss the ring. “Nikki and I always talk about, ‘Oh! It’d be fun to make a comeback,’” Brie said during a confessional during an appearance on the reality series in November 2019. “But, I kind of get anxiety when I think about if a comeback was really real for me. Like, how would I balance it all?”

“They just really want us to help make the tag team championships mean something,” Nikki told her sister. “Retirement in the WWE means you have a great story when you come out of it.”