Get it, mama! Pregnant Nikki Bella flaunted her growing baby bump while performing a Shakira-inspired dance while wearing a flowy skirt and crop top on March 31. The WWE star admitted that her latest maternity look was “so [her]” and “so not” Brie Bella’s style. The identical twins are both pregnant and due within two weeks of each other.

The 36-year-old showed off her incredible physique — which included some toned abdominal muscles still poking out — as she danced on Instagram. The reality babe joked that she was finding her “inner Shakira” in the sexy ensemble. Nikki is about 21 weeks into her pregnancy and exclusively confessed to Life & Style that it’s “been tough” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This pregnancy has definitely not been, of course, what I expected and today, like, I have a doctor’s appointment and Artem can’t go and it’s a really important one because I’ll be 21 weeks tomorrow,” Nikki explained. “It’s difficult because it’s, like, we can’t even share these moments together and I just pray that everything’s OK by the time I go into labor so I can have him by my side.”

This is the pro wrestlers first child with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, and she noted that there are some things they’re missing out on. “It’s like, all the things that you dream of when you’re pregnant of wanting to do … all the photo shoots and you know, the parties and all that stuff,” Nikki said.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Luckily, her twin sister is right there with her. Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, had their first child, daughter Birdie, in 2017. The seasoned mama has been sharing her best advice to Nikki, including “letting go of vanity.”



“Being a first-time mom and just as your body changes … It’s not just the outer part but it’s the inner part — your hormones are going crazy,” the Total Bellas star admitted.“You, I think, look at yourself in the mirror a lot differently than [other] people do, and I think, you know, also being in the spotlight, it’s just double adds.”

Both Bella twins look stunning halfway through their pregnancy. We can’t wait to see what’s next!