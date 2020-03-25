Alexa, cue Beyoncé‘s “Run the World (Girls)” because it perfectly suits Nikki Bella‘s impromptu photo shoot with her twin, Brie Bella, and niece Birdie. The mom-to-be took to Instagram to share pics with her fam on Tuesday, March 24, and we can’t get enough of how awesome they look.

Of course, both sisters’ growing baby bumps also made an appearance, making the pics that much sweeter. Ever since the Total Bellas stars, both 36, each got pregnant, their relationship has become stronger. Nikki, who is expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, can depend on Brie, who’s expecting her second child with husband Bryan Danielson.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

“Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a source exclusively divulged to Life & Style in February. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

Besides bonding over their pregnancies, the siblings also got to share the experience of writing a book called Incomparable, which is set to be released in May.

“In this memoir, we share stories that we never have told before and how we became the heroes of our own stories. This book is very deep, honest, funny and loving!” Nikki shared on Instagram in February. “Thank you for your motivation to tell our story so we can inspire others and help others become heroes of their own stories too! #incomparable.”

Brie also gave a description on what fans should expect from their memoir. “Can’t believe it’s already here!!!! @thenikkibella and I wanted to share our story with all of you … How the bumps in the road make us stronger and the parts of us that we feel the weakest mold us into an unstoppable force,” the soon-to-be mom of two wrote on IG. “We decided to be survivors and the heroes of our own stories. Can’t wait to hear what you think Bella Army!!!”

We’re so excited!