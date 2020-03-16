Pregnant sisters Nikki and Brie Bella aren’t taking any risks amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Best thing about having your sister as your next-door neighbor is hibernating together,” Brie, 36, captioned two baby bump selfies of the pair. “Catching up on meditation and quality time. Finding calm in the midst of chaos. Sending love and light to my Bella Army.”

The Total Bellas stars looked refreshed and sun-kissed as they posed bump-to-bump in bikinis. Naturally, fans of the twins had nothing but kind words and well-wishes. “You’re both glowing!” one user gushed. “I absolutely love how close you two are. It’s so incredible to see … especially now, with the pregnancy,” added another.

“Beautiful mamas! So happy for you both,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “Y’all are on such a beautiful journey together. Enjoy every second of it!” Turns out, Nikki and Brie’s joint pregnancy was a total surprise. However, the San Diego natives are embracing their good fortune to the fullest — so are their respective partners, Nikki’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie’s husband, Daniel Bryan.

Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram

In February, a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that the former Dancing With the Stars Pro, 37, and WWE wrestler, 38, are “bonding more” than ever. Because Daniel is a second-time father, he and Brie share daughter 2-year-old daughter Birdie, he’s giving Artem “some pointers” on what to expect. “It’s just about being grounded and patient,” the insider said.

The foursome is so committed to riding this pregnancy wave together that they’re even thinking of hosting a joint gender reveal party! “I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

Talk about #Blessed, huh? We look forward to seeing more amazing milestone moments from this big, happy family in the months to come!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!