Making the best of it. Nikki Bella exclusively reveals to Life & Style how the current coronavirus pandemic is affecting her pregnancy. “It’s been tough,” the Total Bellas star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, admits.

“This pregnancy has definitely not been, of course, what I expected and today, like, I have a doctor’s appointment and Artem can’t go and it’s a really important one because I’ll be 21 weeks tomorrow,” continues Nikki. “It’s difficult because it’s, like, we can’t even share these moments together and I just pray that everything’s OK by the time I go into labor so I can have him by my side.”

Sadly, Nikki and Artem, 37, have also had to cancel a number of upcoming events. “It’s like, all the things that you dream of when you’re pregnant of wanting to do … all the photo shoots and you know, the parties and all that stuff,” says the former WWE wrestler. Thankfully, Nikki has her twin sister, Brie Bella, who is also pregnant, by her side throughout all of this.

“It definitely has brought us closer,” Brie tells Life & Style. “I feel like we never in our wildest dreams thought we would ever be pregnant together and go through this journey at the same time, especially [because] we’re a week-and-a-half apart, so it has been really bizarre to experience all the same symptoms together.” Brie adds that she and Nikki even have “the same exact” pregnancy cravings.

“This has just felt like such a special time and so I feel like it’s definitely brought us together,” the proud mom, who shares daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan, expresses. “Also, with the outbreak of the virus, it really does put a lot into perspective of just everything you’re grateful for — family, friends — and so it’s definitely been a time where we really leaned on each other.”

We’re happy that Nikki and Brie have each other during this time!

