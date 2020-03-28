Those at-home moments are the cutest! Jenna Dewan shared the sweetest video clips of her daughter, Everly Tatum, dancing in her pajamas on March 27 — and needless to say, we’re obsessed with the 6-year-old girl the dancer shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

In the series of two videos, her daughter could be seen absolutely nailing the moves provided for her on the TV as she rocked out to Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance” during a dancing video game. Her mama, 39, could be heard cheering her on as she performed. “She’s got the hips down,” Jenna wrote over one clip, while adding crying-laughing and party popper emoji to hammer home her point on the other vid.

It’s great to see the tiny tot enjoying time with her mama during the self-isolation period amid coronavirus concerns in Los Angeles. Plus, with her new baby brother, Callum Kazee, on the scene, we bet Jenna and fiancé Steve Kazee‘s house is full of joy right now.

In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively how thrilled the big sister is about her new sibling. “Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” the source gushed shortly after the baby’s birth on March 6.

The insider even revealed a sweet moment between bro and sis during the first days of Callum’s life. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead,” the source revealed of the meaningful gesture. “Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.”

And Jenna’s baby daddy, 44, is also totally thriving within their new family unit. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too,” another insider told LS about the Broadway actor in February. “He supports Jenna and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

“This is a new beginning for Jenna, Steve and Everly,” the first source added. “They were a tight family unit before, but Callum just ties them all a little closer together.”