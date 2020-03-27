So sweet! Jenna Dewan took to Instagram on Thursday, March 26, to share a video of her fiancé, Steve Kazee, and their newborn, Callum, having a precious moment. Brace yourselves, because it might make your heart melt.

“All the kisses,” she captioned the clip of the 44-year-old carrying their bundle of joy. Naturally, fans couldn’t help but gush over the heartwarming gesture. “Cuties,” commented one person. “So sweet! Love this,” replied another. “This post made my stress level drop. Thanks,” wrote a third. TBH, same.

Courtesy of Steve Kazee Instagram

The engaged couple welcomed their baby boy on Friday, March 6, and shared the exciting news with the world a few days later. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the mom of two wrote on Instagram on March 10. “Welcome to the world, you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.”

Steve couldn’t be happier about their growing family, especially now that he’s a dad for the first time. So what’s next for Jenna and Steve? They have the wedding to look forward to!

“Steve is so excited to marry Jenna and have the baby,” an insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style in February. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

So far, everyone has been adjusting well to Callum, including Everly, whom Jenna shares with ex Channing Tatum. “Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother, she wanted to hold him and play with him,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style in March. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead. Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.”

Callum’s arrival has positively impacted the family in so many ways. “This is a new beginning for Jenna, Steve and Everly,” the second insider added. “They were a tight family unit before, but Callum just ties them all a little closer together.” We love to see it!