Kate Middleton Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors in Blazer and Slacks for 1st Public Appearance in Over 2 Months

There she is! After Duchess Kate (neé Middleton) spent over two months out of the public eye while she and Prince William had their annual summer vacation with their family, the royal made her first official appearance on September 15, visiting RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

For royal fans hoping she’d arrive with a baby bump after rampant pregnancy speculation, the 39-year-old appeared her usual slim and trim self. Kate looked chic in a $394 Reiss creme double-breasted blazer with a long-sleeved white shirt tucked into her favorite navy Jigsaw wide legged trousers.

The belted waist showed no evidence of a baby bump. Her long absence had royal fans hoping for one more baby Cambridge, but it doesn’t appear to be happening … for now. Kate and husband Prince William are already parents to three beautiful children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

In the past, Kate had struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness with constant nausea and vomiting. It had led to her being hospitalized early on in her pregnancies, letting the world know a royal baby was on the way well before the usual three-month mark. While neither Kate nor William has outright commented on if their family is complete, Kate has admitted to feeling “broody” when meeting babies during her walkabouts at royal engagements. However, during a January 2020 visit to Bradford, she reportedly told a fan, “I don’t think William wants any more” when it comes to children.

During her visit to the RAF base, the Duchess met with heroes who were part of Operation Pitting, which helped more than 15,000 people get airlifted out of Kabul as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. The Oxfordshire location received 850 people, who are part of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy. They are receiving medical attention, food, clothing and other assistance while being processed.

Kate met with brave RAF aircrews and medics who assisted with evacuees at the Kabul Airport, as well as those at the RAF base who established the repatriation center for those who were rescued from Afghanistan’s capital. She looked gorgeous and totally engaged in speaking with those who were part of the operation. Kate even got a tour of the aircraft involved in the rescue. Now that her children are back in school and summer break is over, fans will finally be seeing more royal engagements with Kate again!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kate’s U.K. outing!