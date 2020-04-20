Shut down! Cole Sprouse fired back at “baseless” Kaia Gerber romance rumors after fans started speculating that he was cheating on his Riverdale costar and longtime girlfriend Lili Reinhart. The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star even encouraged the trolls to “eat [his] delectable, plump ass” during his rant.



“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the 27-year-old began a written statement on his Instagram Story on April 19. “Attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.” The former Disney actor urged followers to “choose humanity.”

Fans pieced together the rumor about Cole and Kaia, 18, after they were seen hanging out in Los Angeles in mid-March. Some people on Twitter allege that the NYC resident also “liked” some of the model’s photos on Instagram. The two do follow each other on the social media platform. However, they are just friends, according to the CW star.

As far the drama surrounding the daughter of Cindy Crawford, the Five Feet Apart actor acknowledged that rumors were “one of the foreseeable consequences” of having a “public relationship.” He added, “While I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

Cole and Lili, 23, were first romantically linked in 2017. News broke that the pair briefly split in July 2019. W Magazine wrote that the pair were “appearing together in a magazine when they were, in reality, uncoupling” during a joint interview that was published at the time. The A-listers quickly rectified the situation, and Lili wrote, “none of you know s—t,” in an Instagram post to promote the article.

If you’re wondering the connection between Cole and Kaia, the catwalk queen runs in a very famous circle. She frequently hangs out with 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman — a mutual friend of Cole’s — Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and more.

It looks like Cole and Lili are doing A-OK for now!