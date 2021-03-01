Shutterstock; Courtesy of Ari Fournier/Instagram

Heating up? Cole Sprouse and his possible new girlfriend, Ari Fournier, were spotted getting cozy in Vancouver, Canada, over the weekend. The Riverdale actor and the model were photographed holding hands and walking arm in arm around the Gastown neighborhood, in pictures obtained by Page Six.

As it stands, neither Cole, 28, nor Ari, 22, has commented on their relationship status. However, Ari does follow the former Disney Channel star on Instagram, as well as his Riverdale costar and longtime friend KJ Apa. For Cole’s part, he doesn’t follow the blonde beauty on the social media platform. That said, the Big Daddy alum doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram.

Prior to sparking dating rumors with Ari, Cole was rumored to be dating another Canadian model named Reiña Silva. The pair was photographed in a seemingly romantic embrace in October 2020, just seven months after his split from Lili Reinhart.

Cole and Lili, 24, met on the set of Riverdale and went on to date for nearly three years before calling it quits at the start of 2020. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” Cole wrote in a statement on Instagram in August of that year. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Since then, the former flames continue to work together on Riverdale, where they play onscreen lovers Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper — a.k.a. “Bughead.” As for Lili’s romantic life outside of the CW, the Swimming Lessons author was seen with a mystery man at the Vancouver airport in December 2020, but his identity remains unknown.

Based on her social media, the Hustlers actress is single and focusing on her career. Moreover, she still follows Cole on Instagram and continues to post photos with him in promotion of Riverdale.