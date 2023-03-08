While Cole Sprouse plays a total ~weirdo~ on Riverdale, the longtime actor has been pretty successful in the love department IRL. That said, no matter who Cole is dating, he definitely likes to keep his relationships private.

Problem is, the NYU graduate tends to date his costars. As a result, fans can’t help but want to know everything there is to know about his romantic life. Take Cole and ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart, for example.

The pair met on the set of Riverdale in 2016, where they began an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted nearly three years. Because Cole and Lili played onscreen lovers Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, viewers were even more invested in what was going on with them off screen. Of course, this created some drama in their relationship.

Prior to the pair’s split in May 2020, rumors began to circulate that Cole cheated on Lili with model Kaia Gerber. Generally, Cole doesn’t actively address his personal life on social media. However, it seemed as though this particular situation really hit a nerve.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the former Disney Channel actor began his lengthy Instagram post in April 2020. “Attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

Cole went on to acknowledge that as a celebrity in a public relationship he understands trolls are “one of the foreseeable consequences.” However, that doesn’t mean he’s OK with it! “So, in conclusion, eat my delectable, plump ass,” were Cole’s final words on the matter.

Later, in August 2020, he finally broke his silence on his breakup. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” Cole wrote on Instagram. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

