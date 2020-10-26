Moving on? Riverdale star Cole Sprouse sparked dating rumors with model Reiña Silva when they were photographed in a seemingly romantic embrace on Saturday, October 24, just seven months after his split from costar Lili Reinhart. Who is the Vancouver model? Learn more about her below!

The 22-year-old Canadian beauty boasts 90K followers on Instagram and posts a lot of fashion photos that show off her petite figure. She seemingly crossed paths with the Five Feet Apart actor, 28, after modeling for Cole earlier this fall. Reiña shared a slew of photos from their fun day shooting in Fraser Valley on October 11, including a helicopter ride with the former Disney kid’s dog, Mister Bentley.

Courtesy Reina Silva/Instagram

The Vancouver native is a pescatarian and loves attending the music festival Coachella with her pals. She’s an up-and-comer in the fashion industry, and she has been on two modeling trips overseas to China and Australia so far in her career, she revealed in a YouTube video in January. Reiña also opened up about the pressures that come with being a model.

“You’re constantly getting compared to other girls and all these expectations,” she said before opening up about overcoming an eating disorder over the past year. “It really does play a big part on your self-esteem and your self-confidence.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor parted ways from Lili, 24, earlier this year after dating on-and-off for three years. Following months of speculation, Cole released a statement on August 19 about their uncoupling to clear up any rumors.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” the Betrayal author wrote via Instagram. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Lili gave her take on their heartbreaking split just one day prior. “The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life,” the Ohio native told Refinery29 at the time. “My therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love. You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.”

She continued, “In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, ‘Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour,’ just so I can feel that fix again.”

It looks like Cole and Lili are ready for a new chapter.