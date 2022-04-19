Everything Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Have Said About Their Relationship and Split

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had many ups and downs during their nearly three-year relationship, but they’ve always proven to support each other no matter what.

The actors met in 2016 on the set of the CW show where they played on-screen love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones. Dating rumors started circulating almost instantly once the show premiered in January 2017, and Cole sharing a dreamy Instagram photo of Lili lounging in a daisy field the following March all but sealed the deal.

They left more clues about their romance in July 2017 when the costars were seen kissing and holding hands during San Diego Comic-Con, an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time.

Cole and Lili officially took their relationship public in May 2018 when they attended the Met Gala together. Although they continued to stay hush-hush about their romance, the Chemical Hearts actress opened up a bit about why she kept things so private.

“I think it’s just that I’m so protective over it. It’s not something the world needs to know about, because if you give them anything, they are just going to want more,” she told Who What Wear in October 2018. “I’m not going to hide away from my relationship or hide away from what’s going on in my life, but what does happen in my relationship is so private, and I cherish it a lot. He does as well. A relationship is a very intimate thing, and I want it to be between me and him, not me, him and the world.”

Things seemingly got complicated the following summer when Cole was overheard at a 2019 Comic-Con party telling a friend that he and Lili split, Us Weekly reported in July 2019. Shortly after, W Magazine published a joint interview of the CW stars that appeared to also point at their breakup. The publication wrote the costars were “appearing together in a magazine when they were, in reality, uncoupling.”

However, the A-listers quickly rectified the situation on their social media profiles. “None of you know s—t,” Lili captioned a photo of her and Cole from the publication. The former Disney kid wrote on his own page, “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

News broke in May 2020 that Cole and Lili had split again. The Five Feet Apart actor confirmed three months later in August that they “separated” in January and “more permanently split in March.”

Despite no longer being together romantically, it’s clear Lili and Cole have a lot of love between them. Keep scrolling to see their best quotes on love, loss and moving on.