Girlfriend to the rescue! Riverdale star Lili Reinhart defended boyfriend Cole Sprouse from internet trolls who started an online campaign to cancel her costar using the hashtag “#ColeSprouseIsOverParty.”

“Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s—t behind your f—king phone, isn’t it?” the 23-year-old began in a series of now-deleted tweets on May 1. “This is why people choose to keep their relationships private … this is why people don’t have social media … because of this bullying.”

Since there seemed to be no reason behind the cancel campaign, she elaborated on how ridiculous it seemed to launch a hate fest against the 27-year-old actor. “I don’t tolerate any of that s—t. Bully me? Sure fine,” she added in a second post. “But attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f—king twitter trend? Please … reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”

“It’s easy to criticize someone and spew hate because it makes you feel like you have some sort of power over them,” the Cleveland native wrote in a third tweet. “Truth is … you don’t. Saying you hate someone or don’t like them gives you absolutely no power over them.”

And the Hustlers star didn’t hesitate to read Cole’s critics with some biting words about the torment of online bullying. “You need to tweet about someone you literally don’t know in order to feel like you have something going on in your life? That’s sad,” the Swimming Lessons poet said. “It’s really f—king sad. You want to feel validated or important? Attacking someone online won’t give that to you. Do something helpful with your time and be better.”

“I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone,” she concluded her rant. “To anyone. It’s abusive. There is no excuse for this. You need [God] in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture.”

This isn’t the first time the blonde beauty defended her longtime love on social media. Lili slammed “toxic” Twitter trolls for starting rumors claiming the Big Daddy star was cheating on her with model Kaia Gerber — which he previously denied.