Who’s that guy? Riverdale star Lili Reinhart was spotted with a mystery man at the Vancouver airport on Saturday, December 19, nearly eight months after her split from costar Cole Sprouse. The pair flew out of the Canadian city together, alongside her miniature Schnauzer mix, Milo.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 24-year-old rocked jeans and a black bomber jacket while toting a blue suitcase. Her pup was in a black carrier over her shoulder, while her unidentified companion rolled two suitcases next to her. He was sporting black pants, a black jacket and a white T-shirt.

Lili and her ex, 28, split in March after dating on and off for three years. In August, the NYU grad opened up about the breakup after months of speculation from fans about the status of their relationship.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” the Big Daddy star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

One day before Cole’s statement, the Swimming Lessons author told Refinery29 how difficult it was to process the end of her relationship with the Suite Life of Zach and Cody star.

“The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life,” she explained. “My therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love. You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.”

Lili added, “In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, ‘Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour,’ just so I can feel that fix again.”

The pair reunited to spend Halloween together alongside Riverdale costars Vanessa Morgan, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch just one week after Cole was spotted with rumored new girlfriend Reiña Silva.