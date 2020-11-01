Hanging out again? Riverdale star Lili Reinhart and ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse spent Halloween together seven months after their split — and just one week after he was spotted with rumored new girlfriend Reiña Silva.

In a photo posted to costar and friend Vanessa Morgan‘s Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 31, the 24-year-old posed alongside Vanessa, 28, and pals Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes. Lili, Madelaine, 26, and Camila, 26, were dressed as the Powerpuff Girls in a nod to their hair colors while their costar rocked scary skeleton makeup. Madelaine also posed for a second snap with Cole, 28, who was dressed as The Man With the Yellow Hat from Curious George.

The former couple went their separate ways in March after on-again, off-again dating for nearly three years. In August, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum took to Instagram to address their breakup after months of speculation from fans.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” the NYU grad wrote at the time. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

One day prior, Lili revealed how difficult the split had been for her in an interview with Refinery29. “The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life,” she told the outlet. “My therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love. You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.”

“In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, ‘Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour,’ just so I can feel that fix again,” the Swimming Lessons author lamented.

Cole sparked romance rumors with Reiña, a 22-year-old model and influencer, on October 24 when they were spotted embracing one another with her hands inside his jacket. Earlier this month, the Canadian beauty posed for a photo session shot by the Big Daddy star, which he posted to his Instagram.