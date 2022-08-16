Trouble in paradise? Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has been quietly dating Spencer Neville, but some clues point to the couple possibly calling it quits after four months of dating. Keep reading to learn more about breakup speculation.

Did Lili Reinhart and Spencer Neville Split?

Eagle-eyed fans noticed in August that the Look Both Ways actress, 25, and Ozark actor, 31, stopped following each other on Instagram. This has been the biggest indicator of where their relationship stands, considering neither have publicly spoken about their romance.

In fact, the most interaction they’ve had online was after the American Horror Story star posted a carousel of Instagram content from the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in April that included solo snapshots and videos of his favorite performances. “What a time,” he captioned the post from the California festival, which Lili later “liked.”

When Did Lili Reinhart and Spencer Neville Start Dating?

Lili and Spencer were first romantically linked when they were spotted hugging during the first weekend at Coachella.

The pair then attended Paris Hilton’s “sliving” post-festival afterparty, Neon Carnival, and were photographed looking cozy in each other’s arms. Their festival outfits even had similar vibes. The Days of Our Lives stud wore a silk beige button-on up shirt while Lili sported a sheer pink and beige floral blouse and accessorized with face rhinestones.

Does Lili Reinhart Have a Boyfriend?

While Lili and Spencer did not publicly put a label on their relationship, he seemed like a special guy to catch the Chemical Hearts actress’ eye following her 2020 split from Cole Sprouse.

Prior to Spencer, Lili was in a very public relationship with her Riverdale costar and on-screen love interest, Cole, 30. Although they were Hollywood’s “It” couple after things heated up between them in May 2018, they tried their hardest to keep most aspects of their romance under wraps. Lili reflected on why they chose not to publicly speak about their relationship during an interview with Teen Vogue in October 2018.

“It’s not like I’m trying to dangle my relationship in front of people’s faces like, ‘You don’t know anything about us,’” she told the outlet at the time. “It’s just, you don’t need to know. People feel like they’re owed that, and you’re absolutely not owed anything by me.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

They split in January 2020. Although they briefly reconciled, the costars called it quits for good two months later. Cole cleared the air once and for all amid speculation about what was *exactly* happening between them.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum captioned a now-deleted March 2020 Instagram message. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”