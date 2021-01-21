RIP Bughead. Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse dated on-and-off for three years before ending things for good in 2020. Why did they split? Keep reading for details inside their relationship.

Cole, 28, publicly confirmed their breakup in August 2020 following months of speculation.



Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” the former Disney kid wrote via Instagram at the time. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

The Chemical Hearts actress, 24, seemingly spoke about their uncoupling during an interview with Refinery29 in August 2020.

“The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life, and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love,’” the Swimming Lessons author explained at the time. “‘You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, ‘Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.’”

However, the actress later tweeted her quotes in the article were not about her “breakup” but rather “the depression [she] felt” at that time in her life. She added, “I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression.”

Last year wasn’t the only time the pair, who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the hit CW show, hit a rough patch. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in July 2019 that Cole and Lili were broken up after he was overheard talking about their split at a Comic-Con party in San Diego. However, they quietly got back together shortly after, and the Ohio native called the Five Feet Apart actor her “boyfriend” during an interview with Coveteur the following September.

The actors have always kept their romance extremely hush-hush through the years. “Now that I’m X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he’s encouraged me to take,” the Hustlers actress told W Magazine in 2019. “No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special.”

It looks like these two still have a lot of love for each other!