Is there a new man in Lili Reinhart‘s dating life? The Riverdale star was photographed looking cozy with fellow actor Spencer Neville while leaving the Neon Carnival at the Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, April 16. The pair were seen walking with their arms around each other at the post-concert late night afterparty.

Hunky Spencer appeared protective of Lili as they exited the event. He had one arm around her shoulder while putting his other hand up in an apparent attempt to shield her face from cameras. The blonde beauty hasn’t been involved in a serious relationship since she and her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse split for good in March 2020 after dating for three years.

Lili looked adorable in a bubblegum pink halter top and Daisy Duke shorts with a sheer floral blouse over the ensemble. Her makeup was dance party perfect, as she rocked white floral petal patterns across her eyes and had plenty of glitter on her pretty face.

Former Days of Our Lives star Spencer has previously dated The Handmaid’s Tale and Orange is the New Black star Madeline Brewer.

Lili posted several Instagram photos and videos from her weekend at Coachella, but none of them included Spencer. The day after their sighting at the Neon Carnival, Lili shared a snapshot at brunch with Riverdale costar and good pal Camila Mendes and comedian friend Benito Skinner. The stunner was still wearing her flowery eye makeup from the night before. Lili also shared a boomarang video while attending singer Maggie Rogers‘ Sunday night main stage set.

Cole announced in an August 2020 Instagram post that he and Lili had split earlier that year. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” the former Disney star wrote at the time. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Lili has yet to go public with another romance following her split from Cole, while he began dating current girlfriend Ari Fournier in early 2021.