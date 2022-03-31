While some people know Ari Fournier as Cole Sprouse’s girlfriend, others know her for her modeling work. The supermodel, 22, sparked dating rumors with the Riverdale star, 29, in February 2021, but she established a career of her own long before her romance with the actor. Keep scrolling to get details on the model and her romance with Cole!

Courtesy of Ari Fournier/Instagram

Ari Fournier Is a Professional Model

Ari is a French-Canadian model who got her start after being scouted in Montreal at 15 years old. After finishing high school, she joined an agency and turned her modeling career into a full time endeavor. Since then, she has worked across the world. She credits working in London with breaking into the industry and getting over a career hump.

Ari Makes YouTube Videos

The model has a YouTube channel where she posts videos about her career in modeling as well as beauty tips. In one Q&A she shared with her fans, she said that she started modeling “at the same time as school” and that “for the two first years of my career,” she could only go out for gigs “on the weekend.”

Ari Is an Animal Lover

In addition to photos of her work, Ari’s Instagram page is filled with photos of cute animals, like her dogs, her horse and her foster puppies. “Lil baby,” she captioned a pic of her and her horse. “I actually grew up on a farm with horses,” she explained in her Q&A of her affinity with the animal. “It was just simple.” Her and Cole share a dog named Bear.

Ari Lived in Europe

According to her bio at Premier Model Management, Ari moved to Europe after graduating college to further pursue modeling full time.

Cole and Ari Are IG Official

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in July 2021, with Cole posting a picture of Ari on Instagram and writing: “Tippi and the burds.” The couple first sparked romance speculation among some fans in February 2021 when the pair stepped out together in Vancouver, Canada, where they were seen having brunch.

Ari celebrated the Disney Channel alum’s birthday in August of that year, sharing a slew of photos of the couple out to dinner, enjoying time at the pool and taking in a sunset on Instagram. Ari wrote that she was “very happy you were born” before writing, “Happy birthday my love.”

Cole returned the favor when it was her birthday just days later, sharing several candid photos of the model, including one where she was drinking wine in a bathtub. “Birthday girl gunna beat my ass for these,” he wrote in the caption.