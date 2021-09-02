Fanning the flames? Cole Sprouse took to social media to share a stern message with fans. “These kids are insane,” the Riverdale actor captioned a Thursday, September 2, Instagram Story featuring a notification from the photo-sharing platform revealing that an image of his girlfriend, Ari Fournier, was “removed for violence and incitement.”

Based on the screengrab Cole, 29, shared, the post in question was actually the former child star’s birthday shout-out for Ali, who turned 23 years old on August 29. “Birthday girl gunna beat my ass for these,” he wrote at the time, along with a red heart emoji and kissing lips emoji.

Courtesy of Cole Sprouse/Instagram

While Cole didn’t directly accuse his followers of reporting the image for violating Instagram’s Community Guidelines, that’s generally how a post gets taken down. Unfortunately, Cole is no stranger to dealing with trolls, especially regarding his love life.

Prior to dating Ali, the Disney Channel alum was in a highly publicized relationship with his Riverdale costar and onscreen lover Lili Reinhart. In April 2020, fans began to attack Cole on social media, alleging that he cheated on Lili, 24, with model Kaia Gerber.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he wrote via Instagram. “Attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

Cole continued, “When I first stepped into a public relationship, this was one of the foreseeable consequences and while I never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous hoard, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

To conclude, the Five Feet Apart actor told his followers to “please eat” his “delectable plump ass.”

Four months later, Cole broke his silence on his split from Lili. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” he detailed. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Cole and Ali first sparked dating rumors in March before going Instagram official in July.