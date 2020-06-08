Cole Sprouse was photographed protesting with model Kaia Gerber on June 7 following rumors the Riverdale actor cheated on ex Lili Reinhart with the model.

The Five Feet Apart actor, 27, and Marc Jacobs model, 18, were spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles accompanied by Cole’s costar Madelaine Petsch and actress Margaret Qualley. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 25, and California native have a surprising connection — they both dated comedian Pete Davidson last year. It doesn’t seem like that affected their friendship, though. Kaia could be seen sporting a lime green cast on her left arm from an “accident” in May as the group marched in the streets.

The former Disney kid previously fired back at “baseless” rumors he cheated on Lili, 23, with Kaia after they were photographed hanging out together in Los Angeles in mid-March.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he began a written statement on his Instagram Story on April 19. “Attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

Cole acknowledged gossip was “one of the foreseeable consequences” of having a “public relationship” but encouraged trolls to “eat [his] delectable, plump ass.”

News broke that the Riverdale couple, who play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the CW show, broke up after nearly three years together on May 25. A source told Page Six they “split before the pandemic hit and have been quarantining separately.” The pair were first romantically linked in 2017 and had a brief breakup last summer. However, they quickly rectified the situation, despite a joint interview with W Magazine claiming they were “uncoupling.”

Although the Hustlers star has also been protesting in California, she and her ex seemingly haven’t crossed paths but still appear to be on friendly terms. Lili came to the defense of the adventure fiction author after the hashtag “#ColeSprouseIsOverParty” started trending amid Kaia rumors.

“Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s—t behind your f—king phone, isn’t it?” the Swimming Lessons writer said in a now-deleted tweet on May 1. “This is why people choose to keep their relationships private … this is why people don’t have social media … because of this bullying.”

She added, “I don’t tolerate any of that s—t. Bully me? Sure, fine, but attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f—king twitter trend? Please … reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”

They’ll always have each other’s backs, despite moving on with new friends.