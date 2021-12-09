‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse Has a House That Shows He’s Got the ‘Suite Life’: Take a Tour

He’s got the “suite life!” Riverdale and former Disney Channel star Cole Sprouse purchased his very own modern Hollywood Hills home.

The Five Feet Apart actor has certainly earned enough of an income over the years throughout his career. With a whopping net worth of $9 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, it’s no wonder that he finally acquired a majestic place for himself.

The price of the house was $2.9 million, according to Dirt. The spacious place is 2,500 square feet with four bedrooms.

This isn’t the only space Cole has lived in, though. He recently gave viewers a glimpse into his Vancouver condo in March when he participated in Vogue’s “73 Questions” interview.

The interviewer even commented on Cole’s front door at the beginning of the video. “Chairman’s suite. Fancy, fancy, fancy,” he said. The two later walk into the New York University graduate’s dining room, which was surrounded by large windows overlooking a section of the city.

Aside from living the high life, however, Cole enjoys cooking and going on road trips.

“I’m, like, a road trip guy,” Cole said in the video. “I like the big, grand sweeping vistas.”

From his travel preferences, his new Hollywood home appears to reflect that style of “sweeping vistas” throughout the interior’s extensive outdoor views. Also, being a photographer, Cole seemingly tends to choose living spaces with vast landscape views.

As for his personal life, the actor used to be linked to his Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart in a three-year on-and-off relationship. The two formally split up in 2020.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Cole wrote via Instagram in August of that year. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

After going their separate ways, the pair maintained their privacy and Cole even praised the Chemical Hearts actress for her work. “Also her movie comes out soon!” he wrote in the same Instagram post. “I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does.”

Now that Cole and Lili are living their own lives, both appear to be doing well with their new surroundings.

Scroll through the gallery to take a full tour of Cole Sprouse’s house.