If you’re looking to travel to Atlantic City, New Jersey, it can be overwhelming to choose between the city’s nine casinos. However, Ocean Casino Resort offers a premiere experience like no other.

From the moment guests enter the luxury facility, located on 500 Boardwalk, they’re transported into a world of fine dining, modern decor, endless gaming, entertainment and more. Ocean Casino Resort houses a 135,000 square foot casino with unique features like The Cove, Asian Gaming Room and the largest Topgolf Swing Suite in America.

Additionally, Ocean Casino Resort has 10 restaurants, two bars, two cafés, a concert venue, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa and two nightclubs, one of which has a beachfront view.

The restaurants feature a veritable feast of cuisines from American Cut’s steakhouse fare to Villain & Saint’s gastro pub-style food. Moreover, room service is available to guests 24/7. As for entertainment, Ocean Casino resorts books top acts like Tiësto, Steve Aoki and Diplo.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort.