She’s thriving! Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 26, to share a stunning makeup-free selfie days after slamming “toxic” social media trolls following rumors that she and boyfriend Cole Sprouse called it quits.

In addition to not wearing makeup, the 23-year-old also rocked her natural curls, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Clearly, the blonde beauty isn’t allowing the negativity get the best of her.

On April 23, Lili spoke up after Cole, 27, seemingly shut down rumors that he cheated on her with model Kaia Gerber. “Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media,” she wrote in a now-deleted post, which Glamour captured. “People are a—holes for the sake of being a—holes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable a—.”

The Riverdale star also asked followers to be kinder. “Dear everyone on social media, don’t put down people for the sake of putting them down,” the blonde beauty wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story. “Don’t be a f—king a—hole. The world doesn’t need any more of that s—t.”

Additionally, Cole shared a similar message. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the Disney alum wrote.

“But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being,” he wrote, adding a clown emoji.

If you follow Lili on social media, you may have noticed she never shies away from topics important to her. On April 2, the actress got candid about body image, revealing she doesn’t believe in altering her appearance in photos she shares online.

“I think kind of the idea of Instagram is to project your best self,” she revealed during an episode of “Bright Minded” with Miley Cyrus. “I think I have always kind of approached social media in the way of, ‘I don’t want to show a perfect version of myself because I could never live up to that expectation.'”

