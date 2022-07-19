Cue the Theatrics! These Television Shows Have Had Major Behind-The-Scenes Drama Over the Years

It’s called acting, people. Some of our favorite television shows have put us through many emotional roller coasters over the years, and it turns out their emotions were also running high … behind the scenes. Shows like Glee and Sex and the City not only gave viewers drama on screen but also provided it years after their time on television.

Fans practically rejoiced after Sex and the City announced they were reviving the steamy series in 2021, but someone major seemed to be missing when And Just Like That as the costars promoted the show. That’s right, the one and only Samantha Jones — played by Kim Cattrall — did not return for the HBO Max series. Considering she was that girl in SATC (sorry, Carrie), fans wondered why she was not a part of the updated version of the show.

“We’ve never been friends,” Kim revealed about her Sex and the City costars during a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

Grey’s Anatomy may have experienced more drama behind the scenes than its ongoing curveballs since premiering in 2005. Patrick Dempsey was the original star of the show, but his character, Derek Shepherd a.k.a. McDreamy, was written out of the show after 11 seasons.

“There were HR issues. It wasn’t sexual in any way. He sort of was terrorizing the set,” executive produces James D. Parriott said in How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy.

“Some cast members had all sorts of PTSD with him,” he continued. “He had this hold on the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people. The network and studio came down, and we had sessions with them,” he continued. “I think he was just done with the show. He didn’t like the inconvenience of coming in every day and working.”

Patrick even admitted that he was starting to get over the grueling hours on set during the end of his time on the show. “[Doing the show for] eleven years is challenging. But you have to be grateful, because you’re well compensated, so you can’t really complain because you don’t really have a right,” he said.

