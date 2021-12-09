Kim Cattrall caused a few shockwaves in the Sex and the City fandom when they found out she wouldn’t return for the reboot And Just Like That.

Many are convinced that the main reason behind her absence is the longtime feud with her former costar Sarah Jessica Parker. However, Kim won’t be reprising her role for reasons aside from that strained relationship.

Keep reading to find out why Kim isn’t in the Sex and the City reboot.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kim Cattrall Has Publicly Called Out Sarah Jessica Parker

Rumors of a hostile relationship between the two costars swirled since the early 2000s but came to a boiling point in 2018 when Kim slammed Sarah on social media.

Sarah reportedly sent condolences to Kim when her brother, Chris Cattrall, died. As a result, Kim responded with a lengthy Instagram post, tagging the Emmy winner in her caption.

“My mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” the Golden Globe winner wrote via Instagram in February of that year. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploring our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Three years later, Chris Noth commented on Kim’s public statements.

“I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions,” Chris told The Guardian in December 2021. “I do know that I’m very close with [Sarah] and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close … I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were.”

Kim Cattrall Wanted to Move on From the Franchise

Aside from the hostility with her castmate, Kim cited career growth as her reason for not reprising the role of Samantha Jones in any project.

“That was part of turning 60,” the Canadian-American actress told Piers Morgan in October 2017. “That was a very clear moment of, ‘How many years do I have left and what do I want to do with it? What haven’t I done?’ I feel that the show was best when it was the series and the bonus was the two movies.”

Most fans recall that Kim also refused a third Sex and the City movie, which she said was an “empowered decision.”

“This isn’t about more money. It’s not about more scenes … This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. It’s a great part. I played it past the finish line, and then some, and I loved it.”