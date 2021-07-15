Kristin Davis’ Stunning Transformation From ‘Sex and the City’ to Now: Did She Get Plastic Surgery?

Actress Kristin Davis has been in the public eye for decades through her work on Melrose Place, Sex and the City and now, the HBO show continuation And Just Like That. The Colorado native’s gorgeous transformation has sparked plastic surgery speculation.

Although Kristin has not talked directly about going under the knife, she insinuated she was wary of injectables like Botox and other procedures during a 2018 interview with New Beauty.

“I’m scared of needles, scared of complications and scared of doing something that looks bad and not being able to go back and fix it,” the Deadly Illusions actress admitted at the time. She noted she enjoys doing CoolSculpting, a noninvasive cryolipolysis procedure that freezes fat cells.

That being said, Kristin previously admitted she’s had ups and downs with her body image as she’s struggled to “fit into the Hollywood standard.”

“I used to go to the gym six days a week, two hours a day. I worked hard,” she told AOL in 2018. “It was a struggle because that was not really my body, and I was killing myself trying to change it.”

While the Couples Retreat actress assured she felt “more sure and confident” than her younger days, she hasn’t completely stopped thinking about her physical appearance.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to say that that doesn’t concern me or that I don’t think about [beauty standards], but on the other hand, I feel stronger in who I am and that my body is my body and a lot of people love my body,” Kristin said. “Maybe there are people who don’t, but that’s always going to be the case. Don’t even give it weight. It is what it is, and you’re never going to please everyone.”

Basically, Kristin tries to keep a realistic perspective about the industry in which she works. “The truth is that it’s just part of our job. It’s a visual job, and it’s tough. You have to hear everyone else discuss it, in print, too,” the Labor of Love host continued.

“Part of the reason that it’s hard to do is that you go in and play parts where you can’t avoid having to wear certain things in our jobs,” added the HBO star. “It’s been a stressful thing for me over time and hard to get enough self-worth where I can be like, ‘I’m just gonna look however I’m gonna look on screen.’”

