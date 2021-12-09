Life really is too short. In the words of Sex and the City’s Mr. Big, (played by Chris Noth), the beloved character faces a shocking twist at the end of the first episode of And Just Like That. Viewers are quickly smacked with a new turn of events between Big and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.



Warning: Keep reading to find out what actually happens to Mr. Big on And Just Like That.



The First Episode Sets Up the Rest of the Show

Now that the main women of the original Sex and the City franchise are back, they immediately delve into what happened to Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall). Kim chose not to step back into Samantha’s shoes because of the real-life feud between her and Sarah, in addition to her desire to branch out in her career.

“I always thought the four of us would be friends forever,” Carrie comments in the episode about their missing friend.

cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

The episode titled “Hello It’s Me” then takes viewers through the character’s new lives: Carrie is using her skills for a podcast and is married to John Preston (Mr. Big), Charlotte York Goldenblatt is still married to Harry Goldenblatt and is raising their teenage daughters, Rose and Lily, and lawyer Miranda Hobbes is married to Steve Brady and is going back to school to study Human Rights.

Carrie and Big then plan a trip to the Hamptons, seemingly living the ultimate romantic life together. From the adoring glances at one another to their sweet dances, the couple even have a Peloton at home to stay in shape.

That exercise bike, however, ends up being a driving force behind Mr. Big’s sudden heart attack that he experiences after working out, while Carrie attends Lily’s concert with Charlotte.

Big Dies in Carrie’s Arms After She Returns

After getting off the Peloton bike, Big texts Carrie that he wants to go to the Hamptons that night then suffers his heart attack in the shower. Unfortunately, he can’t reach 9-1-1 because his phone is out of his reach.

In the nick of time, Carrie returns home to see her husband on the ground, soon dying in her arms.

The episode ends with the somber voiceover, “And just like that, Big was dead.”

The second episode, “Little Black Dress,” highlights Carrie’s grief from the loss of her husband.