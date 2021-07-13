Sarah Jessica Parker’s Wildest Fashion as Carrie in the New ‘SATC’ Revival ‘And Just Like That’

Let the Sex and the City revival fashion Olympics begin! Filming is underway on HBO Max’s And Just Like That, and already, Sarah Jessica Parker has proven that Carrie Bradshaw is just as stylish in her 50s as she was in her 30s during the original show’s run.

While her crop tops and boy underwear shorts are likely a thing of the past since her character is more mature, Carrie’s wardrobe choices are still over the top. The show began filming in New York City on July 9, and SJP’s looks as Carrie have been serving fashion with a capital “F.”

Fans were initially worried that Carrie’s aesthetic might be changed up a bit, as longtime SATC costume designer Patricia Field was unavailable for the revival. She’s in France working on season 2 of Emily in Paris, keeping Lily Collins the sharpest dressed young lady in the City of Light. Patricia had worked on all six seasons of SATC, as well as the show’s two theatrical films.

“I wasn’t able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris,” Patricia told WWD about having to turn down And Just Like That. However, she made sure that Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte’s wardrobe choices were all in good hands (Kim Cattrall declined to return to the show as Samantha).

“I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she’s doing it. My dance card was full,” Patricia explained. From the photos of Sarah, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on the set so far, Molly is keenly aware of each character’s individual styles

Kim made it clear after the second SATC film that she was done playing Samantha ever again. After much discussion about whether the series could continue without the original “Fab Four,” Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte will be just fine on their own. The ladies will explore navigating their love lives in their 50s to “Mr. Big” John Preston, Steve Brady and Harry Goldenblatt respectively, with Chris Noth, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler returning to their roles.

Old favorites Mario Cantone and Willie Garson will be returning as Anthony Marentino and Stanford Blatch. But there will be a newcomer to the cast, as Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Ramirez has joined the show, playing a non-binary podcaster named Che Diaz.

Scroll down to see Sara Jessica’s newest looks as Carrie Bradshaw, along with Miranda and Charlotte’s current styles.