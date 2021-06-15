Carrie Bradshaw is back again to write all about her infamous love life. HBO’s iconic chick series Sex and the City is headed for a reboot, titled And Just Like That. The revival was announced on January 10 and is set to air on HBO Max later this year.

Original star and Carrie herself Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed news of the revival in January and posted a clip on Instagram showing scenes of New York City. “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now? X, SJ,” her caption read.

Cynthia Nixon, who portrayed Miranda in the series, as well as Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte, shared the same teaser on their accounts.

Sarah gushed over the revival in an interview with Vanity Fair and admitted she’s happily waiting for whatever showrunner Michael Patrick King is cooking up for the series.

“I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” Sarah dished. “You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way?”

The shoe designer added, “Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”

The original series aired on HBO from 1998 until 2004 and earned a multitude of praise and industry awards. As fans know, the series was based off of author and New York Observer reporter Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name. The show spawned off two movies, released in 2008 and 2010 respectfully and a 2013 CW series titled, The Carrie Diaries.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Keep scrolling below to learn everything we know so far about the upcoming Sex and the City reboot!

Um, Where’s Samantha?

Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin are all returning to the series. However, original star Kim Cattrall, who played PR guru Samantha will not be joining the women.

Kim has made it clear in the past that she would never do a third SATC film and that she dislikes Sarah.

In October 2017, Kim said she’s “never been friends” with her costars during an appearance on ITV‘s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories. In 2018, the Ice Princess star’s brother died and Kim shared a post directed at Sarah, who gave her old costar her condolences.

Kim’s post read, “I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time. Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Earlier this year, Sarah addressed the drama and responded to a fan who asked about Kim’s absence from the reboot. “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do,” Sarah replied.

How Will the Show Go On Without Samantha?

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys also spoke about how the series will continue without Samantha’s character in an interview with TV Line.

“They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s,” she said. “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”

Casey continued, “They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

What Is the Series About?

And Just Like That will follow Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda as they navigate their personal and professional lives while living in New York City in their 50s. The 10-episode limited series will each run for 30 minutes a piece.

The show will address modern-day issues and COVID-19 will surely be a big part of it.

Who’s Coming Back?

A slew of original stars and new guest stars will join the iconic threesome in the new revival.

David Eigenberg and Evan Handler, who played will Miranda’s husband, Steve Brady, and Charlotte’s husband, Harry Goldenblatt, will both appear on the small screen once again.

Mario Cantone will star in role again as Anthony Marentino and Willie Garson will be back as his husband Stanford Blatch.

In April 2021, John Corbett teased that he “might be in quite a few” episodes in an interview with Page Six. The To All The Boys I Loved Before star would be reprising his role as Aidan Shaw, one of Carrie’s many boyfriends. Chris Noth, a.k.a Mr. Big is also slated to return.

Gray’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez is coming on as a new series regular, starring as Che Diaz. Che is a non-binary and a queer comedian who hosts a podcast. “Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular,” HBO Max said in a May 2021 press release about Sara’s character.