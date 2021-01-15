Sarah Jessica Parker‘s iconic role in Sex and the City is just one of the many reasons she has an astounding net worth. The beloved Hollywood star portrayed countless memorable roles throughout her career that have earned her a spot as a multi-millionaire.

Sarah’s bank account is worth an estimated $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet reports the Hocus Pocus alum’s net worth is combined with her longtime husband, Matthew Broderick, who is also an award-winning actor and singer.

She may be living a life filled with glitz and glamour, but Sarah has been working toward her Hollywood career ever since she was a little girl. The Ohio native, who was born on March 25, 1965, began singing and acting when she started practicing ballet during her childhood. She performed in multiple Broadway productions, including The Innocents, The Sound of Music and Annie.

Following her high school graduation, Sarah chose to pursue a full-time acting career instead of furthering her education. After appearing in plays like My Body, My Child, Square Pegs and Somewhere Tomorrow in the early ’90s, she was cast alongside Kevin Bacon in the hit 1984 film Footloose. This led to starring roles in 1985’s Girls Just Want to Have Fun, 1991’s L.A. Story and 1992’s Honeymoon in Vegas. She cemented her status as a star in Hocus Pocus in 1993.

MJ Photos/Shutterstock

Just as the SAG Award winner was establishing herself as a beloved actress, she garnered more attention than ever when she landed the role of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. The legendary sitcom ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, but to this day, Sarah still holds the record for having the highest salary per episode in TV history.

Sarah became the record-holder thanks to her contract on Sex and the City. Celebrity Net Worth reported she was paid nearly $3.2 million per episode during the final three seasons. This means she took home more than $147 million for her work as both an actress and producer on each of the last 46 episodes.

Following her run on Sex and the City, Sarah continued acting and performing. She’s since appeared in critically acclaimed films such as The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, New Year’s Eve and All Roads Lead to Rome. She also played the main character in the series Divorce for two seasons from 2016 to 2019.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Sarah’s enviable net worth is a result of more than just her acting skills, though. The star also earned a pretty penny thanks to her work as the Editorial Director of SJP for Hogart. Per the website, she works “hand-in-hand with [her] publishing team to acquire and curate works of fiction.” Sarah is also a fashion guru, having created a label called SJP which sells clothing, footwear, fragrances and much more.

It seems Sarah’s net worth is about to get even bigger as she announced she’s set to work on the new Sex and the City series alongside former costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Sarah announced the exciting news of the upcoming installment titled And Just Like That via Instagram in early January.

“I couldn’t help but wonder … where are they now? X, SJ,” she penned next to a video of the trailer. According to the press release, the series “will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Will you be tuning in?!