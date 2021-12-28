Kristin Davis Quotes on Plastic Surgery: What the ‘And Just Like That’ Star Has Said About Going Under the Knife

Actress Kristin Davis has been weathering some criticism from fans about her appearance on the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. She’s had some choice words in response to those who claim she’s had plastic surgery since fans last saw her playing Charlotte York Goldenblatt. But she’s admitted to having procedures done in the past.

“Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” Kristin, 56, told The Sunday Times Style magazine, adding about the social media firestorm surrounding the revival, “The level of intensity of it was a shock.”

Some Twitter comments included, “I’m so distracted by Kristin Davis’ face I can’t even pay attention to what anyone is saying,” and, “What did Kristin Davis do to her face? Maybe it’s just her lips.”

“That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing,” she continued. “You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.”

In the past, the actress has said that she’s against invasive cosmetic procedures. During a 2018 interview with New Beauty, Kristin revealed, “I’m scared of needles, scared of complications, and scared of doing something that looks bad and not being able to go back and fix it.”

The Deck the Halls star has admitted to getting CoolSculpting done around her waist. In the same interview, she said she got the non-invasive fat-freezing process done to look better on camera.

“The last job I did I had, to wear jeans and pants and everything, and I remember being a little worried because if you’re curvy on camera, sometimes it can look too curvy. So, when I heard about CoolSculpting, I was intrigued. But I had the misconception that in order to be a good candidate, you needed to have a lot of fat you were trying to reduce.”

Kristin said there was one particular area of her body that she wanted worked on. “For me, it was my midsection. It wasn’t horrible by any means, but it was one of those areas that wouldn’t change no matter how much I worked out or how well I ate. I had a lot of jeans that I couldn’t fit into, and I really just wanted to button them comfortably,” she explained, adding, “Looking back, I wish I had known how easy the treatment was.”

